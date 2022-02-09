Megan Fox Gets Edgy in Sheer Lingerie Inspo Dress and New Jimmy Choo x Mugler Pumps at Collab Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox gets dolled up for Mugler x Jimmy Choo.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star attended a party in Los Angeles on Tuesday night hosted by Sandra Choi, creative director of Jimmy Choo, and Casey Cadwallader, creative director of Mugler, where she wore an edgy look suitable for the fashion girl. The party took place to announce a new collaborative shoe collection that features all of the sophistication Jimmy Choo has become known for pairing with the creative inventiveness of Cadwallader’s Mugler.

For the outfit, Fox donned a black dress by Mugler that incorporated a structured and sheer bodice with black paneling and a flouncy black hemline that gave movement. Under it, she wore a pair of black-lined tights that elevated her ensemble. She accessorized with a black rectangular handbag that accented her attire perfectly.

Megan Fox at the Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Megan Fox, Casey Cadwallader and Sandra Choi at the Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

To finish off everything, Fox slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe Jimmy Choo x Mugler pumps that included gold ankle straps for a bold pop of color. The shoe retails for $1,715 and is available for purchase at Jimmychoo.com.

Megan Fox and Casey Cadwallader at the Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

The party was star-studded with celebs like Nicole Ari Parker, Chloe Bailey (who also performed), Karreuche Tran, Maddie Ziegler and Dixie D’Amelio attending.

The collection gets inspiration from the history of both the French house and Jimmy Choo’s glamorous craftsmanship infused with modern identities by both creative directors. The Jimmy Choo x Mugler collaboration takes as its message the ideas of the extreme and of empowerment.

“The collection was designed during lockdown virtually, and this event was concepted to be the complete opposite of virtual, we worked on the screen to develop the collection and now we see it in real life, in person, see it move, and be,” Choi said in a statement.

The result is a unique hybrid of two different aesthetics that share strong and dramatic perspectives with design details that not only decorate but stimulate the senses.

