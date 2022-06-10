Megan Fox Is Red Hot in Latex Midi Dress & Metallic-Tipped Stiletto Pumps With Machine Gun Kelly

Most people’s summer wardrobe includes sundresses and a rotation of flip flops, but Megan Fox is switching up the trends for the warm weather season. Instead of slipping into something practical for the hot and humid weather, the model opted for a full-on latex ensemble for the premiere of her and Machine Gun Kelly’s new movie “Taurus.” The film debuted during the Tribeca Film Festival at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on Thursday night.

Fox wore a red strapless vinyl midi dress from Sportmax’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The bold strapless number had a curved and pointy bust line, ruched detailing on the form-fitting bodice and a wide hemline. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress paired the dress with an even bolder footwear choice — a pair of silver pointed-toe stiletto pumps. The slick shoe style completely covered her toes and featured skinny straps around each ankle and a towering thin stiletto heel.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived at Salumeria Rosi for dinner after they attended the Tribeca Film Festival at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived at Salumeria Rosi for a romantic dinner in New York City on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Kelly looked sharp for the premiere, sporting a crisp white suit. The 32-year-old rapper went shirtless underneath his blazer, which he paired with matching pants that were tucked into his cream hi-top sneakers.

The lovebirds didn’t explicitly match their outfits, however they included a tiny coordinating detail: Fox’s dress was the same color as Kelly’s blood-filled syringe earring that he wore on his right ear.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived at Salumeria Rosi for a romantic dinner in New York City on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived at Salumeria Rosi for dinner after they attended at The Tribeca Film Festival at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Since coming on the scene, Fox and Kelly have quickly developed a striking sense of couple style that has put them at the top of everyone’s watch list. However they have always been fashion risk takers individually. Fox, who credits her stylist Maeve Reilly for her looks, is known for her edgy outfits that incorporate bodycon and sheer pieces, intricate leather and slouchy T-shirts. When it comes to MGK’s aesthetic, he typically fancies relaxed styles like easy sweaters, structured tailoring, flowy tank tops and durable denim that play into his rockstar persona, while also helping to effectively execute his stylish eye.

See more of Fox’s style through the years.