Megan Fox Channels 2000s Trends in Pink Faux-Feathers, Micro Mini Skirt & Platform Heels With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox was spotted walking alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles yesterday, the “Jennifer’s Body” star clad in a pretty pink ensemble that evoked the 2000s.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen on Dec. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox was clad in a baby blue bustier top adorned with vertical pink floral detailing, the daring style layered underneath a pink cardigan trimmed with faux-feathers. On bottom, Fox sported a silver sequined micro mini skirt that had a mirrored almost reflective quality that caught the camera’s flash, making the “Transformers” actress sparkle with each step.

Fox accessorized maximally, as she usually does, with a pink faux-fur mini bag that matched her feather trimmed outerwear. As for her hair, the blockbuster regular styled her lengthy black tresses in a simple manner, left down and parted neatly in the middle for a sleek appearance.

Related Jenna Ortega Takes Gothic Style to New Heights in 5-Inch Heels With Sheer Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Metal Corset Belt on 'Jimmy Fallon' Janet Jackson's Style Evolution Through the Years Includes Height-Defying, Dramatic & Iconic Fashion Moments Salma Hayek Gets Graphic for 'Jimmy Fallon' in Playful Prints & 6-Inch Heels on 'Puss & Boots' Media Tour

Lifting herself to new heights, Fox sported a pair of pink peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the 36-year-old’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes, and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen on Dec. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pumps with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen on Dec. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTO: Check out Megan Fox’s red carpet style evolution.