Megan Fox Goes As Pamela Anderson in 7-Inch Pleaser Heels & Machine Gun Kelly Transforms Into Tommy Lee for Halloween

By Amina Ayoud
Channeling Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Megan Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, mastered the art of couples costumes at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles last night.

Fox and MGK recreated the same outfit worn by Anderson and Lee during the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening party in Las Vegas, in 1995.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee during Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Grand Opening Party Hosted by Peter Morton at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by S. Granitz/WireImage)
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee during Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Grand Opening Party Hosted by Peter Morton in Las Vegas, 1995.
CREDIT: WireImage

Fox went platinum blond for the occasion with a bodycon dress and towering footwear in order to capture the “Baywatch” star’s essence. Her costume consisted of a pink and red latex minidress with a plunging halter-style neckline.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star recreated Pam Anderson’s signature makeup with smokey eyes, thin eyebrows, and a nude lip.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos

The star of the show was on Fox’s feet. The “Transformers” actress chose pleaser heels to complete her costume. The towering footwear featured a staggering 7-inch clear stiletto and thick clear platform soles with wide toe straps made of a shiny clear material.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos

Every Pam needs her Tommy. MGK was clad in tight black leather trousers and a white tank top. As a rockstar himself, taking his look to a grungy level was a thing of ease, the “Emo Girl” singer donned silver jewelry, sunglasses, and held a fake cigarette in his mouth for good measure.

The rapper smoked out his lids with black liner and stepped into bulky black leather lace-up boots fitted with silver hardware, chunky rubber soles, and prominent pointed toes. The style is similar in silhouette to a combat boot.

