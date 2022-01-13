Megan Fox Is Engaged to Machine Gun Kelly With Massive Diamond Ring, And then ‘Drank Each Other’s Blood’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now engaged.

The “Transformers” actress shared a video yesterday that showcased Machine Gun Kelly proposing to Fox and the two celebrating the moment. The video has over 16 million views. For the sentimental occasion, Fox donned a monochromatic black look that featured a peekaboo halter top paired with loose-fitting trousers. She accessorized the outfit with a dainty necklace, and of course, her engagement ring. MGK decided to pop on a black and white vertically striped sequined jacket coordinated with black cargo pants.

Machine Gun Kelly proposing to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly proposing to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Megan Fox/ Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly proposing to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Megan Fox/Instagram

In the video caption, Fox wrote, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ✨”

According to diamond expert and CEO of WP Diamonds, Andrew Brown, a diamond, jewelry and designer item-buying company, the ring is worth over $100,000.

When it comes to the shoes, Fox’s were covered up by perfectly tailored pants. MGK, on the other hand, opted for a pair of black sneakers that had a distinct treaded sole.

Fox has a trendy clothing aesthetic that prompts her to wear edgy yet very flirty silhouettes that feel modern. On her Instagram feed and red carpets alike, we have seen her wearing chic halter tops, slinky dresses and tailored separates that allow her to execute her unique choices. MGK has an affinity for creative clothing and has a baggy, inventive sartorial aesthetic. Riddled through his Instagram feed are pictures of him wearing slouchy sweaters, structured tailoring, easy loungewear and dashing outerwear that fit his style.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, New York on Sep. 12, 2021. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

For example, at last year’s MTV VMAs, Fox wore a sheer dress that showed her lingerie underneath with nude and silver stiletto heels, and MGK donned a red suit and shirt that featured an eye-catching pattern in a sequined material. The duo is often talked about when they appear together on a red carpet due to their ability to pull off fashion-forward looks while also adding their own spin on today’s trends.

