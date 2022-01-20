Megan Fox Gets Romantic With Machine Gun Kelly in Knit Crop Top, Leopard Coat and Comfy Sneakers in Italy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Megan Fox showed off her casual side on a romantic trip to Lake Como in Italy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

While strolling through town and taking a boat ride, Fox wore a knit set by Edikted. The pair consisted of a beige collared crop top and matching trousers, which both featured a ribbed knit texture. The “Till Death” actress’ look was layered with a furry green and blue leopard-print coat, complete with a matching bucket hat. Her outfit was finished with several rings, including her now-viral engagement ring.

For footwear, the “Jennifer’s Body” star wore a pair of white sneakers. Though the style was mostly covered by her pants, the casual pair appeared to feature monochrome white leather uppers and a lace-up silhouette. It’s likely her shoes also included flat soles, similar to pairs from brands like Koio, Veja and Stuart Weitzman. Fox’s casual look is a sharp turn from her recent looks in Italy, where she’s debuted a range of lacy, sheer and crystal-embellished outfits by Dolce & Gabbana with slick heels to match.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the F/W23 Dolce & Gabbana runway show on Jan. 15, 2022. CREDIT: IVAN LATTUADA

All-white sneakers are a versatile closet staple, with styles like the Nike Air Force 1 growing in popularity among the Gen Z set in the last several years. Most pairs typically feature all-white uppers and soles in leather or mesh textures. Aside from Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and Vanessa Hudgens have been seen in all-white Nike, Naked Wolfe and Reebok sneakers in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The “Transformers” actress can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pump with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

Sharpen your winter looks with white sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Paige sneakers, $21 (was $30).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Veja Espalar sneakers, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Lift Starlet sneakers, $178.