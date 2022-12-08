Megan Fox Gives the Canadian Tuxedo Edgy Twists in Metallic Heels & Distressed Denim With Machine Gun Kelly

Walking hand-in-hand, Megan Fox was spotted in Los Angeles yesterday beside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Their outing saw Fox stylishly outfitted in a denim-on-denim look and sky-high platforms.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are seen on Dec. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Modernizing the divisive Canadian tuxedo, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress wore a sparkly silver top resembling a corset with ruffled flourishes. Overtop, Fox sported an oversized dark-wash denim jacket and a silver mini bag that she paired alongside distressed denim jeans with wide pant legs that eclipsed her heels.

Speaking of heels, the star sported a pair of metallic silver platforms with a pleasing liquid metal-like sheen that complemented her silver accessories. The style featured chunky soles, secure clasps, thick sturdy straps, pointed toes, and towering stiletto heels reaching at least 5 inches in height. Not for the faint of heart, the style offers the wearer a big boost in height without sacrificing overall comfort.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. From minimal to colorful, affordable and luxurious there is a platform sandal for everyone.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pumps with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

