Megan Fox Goes Trucker-Chic In Bedazzled Bralette & Fuzzy Heels at Lollapalooza

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox joined the many celebrities making their way to South America for the Lollapalooza tour.

In a post made to Instagram today, Fox shared her time during the Chile leg of the tour, writing that she was eager to see Doja Cat. “Waiting outside Doja’s dressing room hoping she’ll notice me 🖤🥺😍.”

The Boohoo collaborator wore a black shiny cropped leather jacket and dressed it down with a beaded bralette. The brunette layered chains upon chains around her neck with a leather choker. For bottoms, Fox opted for high-waisted denim with a baggy fit, securing them tightly around her waist with a cheetah-print belt. The denim included a cutout near the knee to keep things a little punk rock. Fox’s toes and were a bright pink. She accessorized with a black trucker hat that included a “C” logo in pink at the front. The “trucker chic” look is a favorite among many celebs.

Flecks of pink can be seen in various places throughout the outfit, offering up a pop of much-needed color into the mix. Fox features a bit more grunge in this look thanks to the leather and all those chains. The bralette sets a dainty contrast between all that leather and metal, making for a great addition to an already stellar outfit.

Fox found herself in some fancy footwear, slipping into feathery sandals, of which their heels added a cute textural element. The leather and feather look makes for a great contrast.

Fox is known for a style that’s rough and tough, but always infused with a heavy dose of edgy glamour.

See more of Fox’s style through the years.