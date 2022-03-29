Megan Fox Delivers Rock Star Glamour in Leopard Mini Dress & Glittering Purple Pumps With Machine Gun Kelly in Brazil

Megan Fox has been busy joining her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) during his tour in South America. And the “Jennifer’s Body” star has been showing off some chic outfits while she supports her man.

Taking to social media yesterday, the 35-year-old actress posted an Instagram slideshow of photos of herself and Baker posing in equally loud outfits while in Brazil. Fox donned a leopard-print minidress with a black leather jacket and sparkling purple peep-toe platform pumps. Meanwhile, MGK subtly matched her, sporting a shiny purple shirt and black leopard print pants.

The 31-year-old “Mainstream Sellout” artist topped things off with a black hat and grounded his look with a pair of chunky black leather boots. Fox, who has become known for her bold style on and off the red carpet could be seen wearing her man’s hat in a previous Instagram post. True to form, she styled the cap with a black cropped leather jacket over just a bra top, ripped jeans and fuzzy black sandals.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the F/W23 Dolce and Gabbana runway show on Jan. 15, 2022. CREDIT: IVAN LATTUADA

Fox’s sartorial aesthetic blends glamour and edge seamlessly; she’s often seen in leather and bold prints as well as bright colors, that is, when she’s not wearing black. Moreover, she loves a good pair of sky-high heels and often reaches for platforms.

Scroll through the gallery to see more of Megan Fox’s most outrageous looks over the years.