Megan Fox Glows in Futuristic Fashion & Stilettos to Talk Drinking Blood With Machine Gun Kelly, Kids & More for ‘Glamour UK’ April Issue

Megan Fox is baring all for the April issue of “Glamour UK,” serving as the magazine’s covergirl in futuristic style.

For her cover shot, the “Till Death” star wore in a mint green turtleneck sweater by Marc Jacobs, accessorized with a coordinating headband and white gloves. Giving the look added sleekness was a sleeveless gown by Jacobs with a V-shaped neckline, composed of round holographic discs with cutouts between them. A padded headpiece and hidden Giuseppe Zanotti shoes completed her ensemble.

Elsewhere in the editorial styled by Maeve Reilly, Fox posed in a sleek paneled Iris van Herpen gown, lacy Olivier Theyskens gown, Elizabeth Shevelev minidress and Alon Livne gauzy skirt and ruffled crop top — all in pale hues of pink, green and white. The “Jennifer’s Body” star is accessorized with whimsical earrings by Livne, Alessandra Rich and Pasquale Bruni throughout — plus her iconic emerald and diamond engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly — for a glamorous touch. Completing each look are equally slick heels, including PVC and crystal-embellished mules, pumps and ankle-wrap sandals from Femme LA and Andrea Wazen.

In the accompanying article by Emily Maddick, Fox also took the opportunity to open up about numerous elements of her career and personal life, including dealing with fame as a teenager, being an outspoken feminist and leaving an impactful legacy in the future. She also divulges the truth behind drinking blood with MGK, which went viral when he proposed to her this January.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” Fox clarifies to Maddick.

In an additional YouTube video for the magazine, Fox opened up about her approach to her children’s wardrobe and identity — as well as the pressures of being a parent in the spotlight.

“Noah started wearing dresses when Noah was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” Fox shared. “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So, from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

You can watch her full interview below:

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The “Transformers” actress can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pump with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

