Megan Fox Debuts Sunny Coat-Dress & Matching Heels For Her New Collection With Boohoo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

On June 7th, Megan Fox launched her new collaboration with e-retailer Boohoo. In response to the debut, she wore a lovely monochromatic look that felt ready for the summer season.

In this campaign, she wore the premium satin trench coat in a pale orange. The fabric of the coat wasn’t heavy, easily suitable for a summer night where there’s a bit of wind. She tied the jacket and styled it to reveal a slit, working more like a sophisticated dress than just a trench coat.

For her accessories, she wore a pair of large gold hoops that were an addition to this playful look. The “Jennifer’s Body” star went bold with orange acrylics as she held a mini silver purse that contrasted the gold hues perfectly.

To keep the party going, she wore a pair of strappy mesh pumps that finished the look off with precision. These mesh pumps had a honeycomb design, with small patterned holes across the square toe sole. Then the straps wrapped around her foot and tied around her ankles. These pumps are the epitome of a summer heel as they’re rich in style but keep the playfulness of the season.

In the collection, Fox also debuted a pair of heels similar to the ones she was wearing with a yellow mule sandal. These mules are essential to brightening up an outfit or bringing cohesion to a multicolored look. These heels feature a knot near the toe with a strap made for the ankle.

In the Boohoo X Megan Fox collection, the bright colors don’t stop here. As, there are oversized orange pantsuits, one-shoulder orange satin dresses along with cowl neck maxi dresses. This collection features cutouts and statement pieces for the whole summer.