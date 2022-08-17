Meagan Good Puts Sleek Spin on High-Waist Leggings With Yeezy 350 V2 Sneakers in Rome

Meagan Good is spending the last few days of the summer in Rome. The “Day Shift” star shared a photoset on Instagram today, which sees her jumping in the air to commence her excitement for the trip.

“Oh hey Rome. It’s Time… Eat. Pray. Love,” Good wrote under the photos.

Good was casually dressed to stroll through the streets, sporting a short-sleeve black T-shirt that she tied in knot at the bottom. Good teamed the top with high-waist black leggings. Sticking to an athleisure aesthetic, she accessorized with a black backpack and brown bracelet. She opted for soft, neutral makeup and swapped her burgundy locs for a sleek blunt cut bob that was parted on the side.

To add some color to her outfit, and to coincidentally match the Eternal City, the “Harlem” actress slipped on Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the color “Earth.” The Yeezy 350 V2 Earth is composed of a mud Primeknit upper with a translucent outer side stripe. This 350 V2 strays from newer releases by bringing back a heel tab that is present in early 350 silhouettes.

When it comes to fashion, Good has a natural knack for looking incredibly stylish without ever having to do too much. Whether she’s attending red carpet events or giving fans a closer look at her outfit of her day, Good knows how to serve effortless style. When she first stepped on the scene, she would hit the red carpet in hip hop video vixen-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. Now, the star favors glamorous and trendy pieces. For footwear, Good tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, an array of strappy silhouettes and platform heels.

