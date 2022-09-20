Meagan Good Gets Grungy In ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Graphic Tee & Platform Leather Boots for a Night Out

Meagan Good had a grunge moment while taking a stroll around Los Angeles. The actress went for an edgy look to spend a day to herself on Tuesday.

Good wore a ‘Straight Outta Compton’ graphic tee that she layered with a red plaid and black color block lengthy jacket. She added fitted black tights to the look. Good slipped into laced up leather platform boots to elevate her look.

To accessorize, the actress wore three thin gold chains and tiny gold hoops. She completed the look with a black Balenciaga dad hat. Good slicked her hair back into the cap keeping the attention on her bold makeup featuring a red lip.

The actress just came back from her rendezvous around Italy. She was seen sporting animal prints and designer footwear during her summer vacation. Since being back, Good has been getting to work with her newest directorial work on singer and actress Shoniqua Shandai’s latest lyric video ‘Say’.

Meagan Good at the Los Angeles premiere of “Day Shift” on August 10, 2022. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The actress has mastered the way to be incredibly stylish with minimum effort. Her go-to style usually consists of form-fitting athleisure wear no matter the occasion. Good loves to sport a neutral color but will never shy away from a colorful moment. She loves to slip into a slim bodysuit for a casual occasion.

For her footwear, the actress slips into designer sneakers like Yeezys or boots the majority of the time. When she’s attending a red carpet event, Good gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps or 6-inch metallic heels. Whether she’s on her way to a premiere or spending a day in the sun, the director continues to show us that she can pull off any look.

