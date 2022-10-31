Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100

Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.

The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves.

Meagan Good is seen on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: GC Images

Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan.

As for her footwear, the actress slipped into a pair of Flor De Maria open-toe heels. The patent leather stilettos featured a 4-inch heel. The black heels were fastened by a crisscross strap around the ankle.

A closer look of Meagan Good’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Good was styled by Philippe Uter who has also worked with Adriana Lima, Noah Schnapp, and KJ Smith.

The actress kept her dark brown bob in a sleek style with her makeup matching perfectly with her gown with a glowing pink eye look and a nude lip.

This look is very different from the actress’ effortlessly chic style. Her go-to outfit consists of form-fitting athleisure wear no matter the occasion. Good loves to sport a neutral color but will never shy away from a colorful moment. She loves to slip into a slim bodysuit for a casual occasion. For her footwear, the actress slips into designer sneakers or boots the majority of the time. When she’s attending a red carpet event, Good gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps or 6-inch metallic heels.

The Ebony Power 100, the annual awards ceremony for Ebony magazine, celebrated its 2022 event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles this year. The occasion, which honored the accomplishments of Black leaders in business, media, activism and more, was hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin and featured musical performances by Myles Frost and Tobe Nwigwe. This year’s honorees included Issa Rae, Spike Lee, Maurice Cooper and the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cast, with a star-studded guest list including Quinta Brunson, and Janelle Monae, Garcelle Beauvais.

