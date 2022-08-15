Meagan Good Delivers a Runway Walk in Gold D&G Heels With Icy Blue Crop Top & Pants for Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’

Meagan Good’s latest Instagram Reel features her getting ready for a press circuit to promote her new comedy movie “Dayshift,” which is currently out on Netflix, and she’s doing it in style.

In the video shared on Aug. 12, the actress wears a light blue crop top with billowing angel sleeves and matching wide-leg pants by Rita Vinieris.

A pair of gold platform Dolce & Gabbana sandals complemented the outfit, taking the look to new heights, quite literally. Good accessorized with a pair of statement teardrop gold hoop earrings by Misho Designs.

Good was styled by Philip Peuter, who has also worked with Noah Schnapp, Miss Fame and Frida Aasen. The rest of her glam team included makeup artist Jorge Monroy and her hairstylist Dr. Kari Williams, creator of the goddess locs hairstyle, which so crowned Good’s head in a beautiful shade of red. The makeup featured a bold red eye, a daytime red lip, and bold eyebrows.

In the video, Good gets ready for her press day circuit with Williams, Monroy, and Peuter, who look ecstatic to work with her. Viewers then get a day in the life, taking a behind the scenes view of Good’s schedule as she goes about her press circuit day eating food backstage; she finishes the video with a strut through the Netflix studios that’s worthy of a Fashion Week runway.

“Day Shift” stars Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter alongside Dave Franco, Karla Souza and Snoop Dogg.

