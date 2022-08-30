Meagan Good Poses in Stylish Athleisure and Animal Print Coverup During Summer Vacation in Italy

Meagan Good posed on a bridge in Burano, one of the most colorful islands in Italy, in a black athleisure set.

A picture shared to her Instagram account sees Good wearing a scoop neck bodysuit with matching biker shorts by Skims. She also added another layer to her look with an animal print oversized cardigan, bringing a wild touch to the outfit.

The Skims set that the Think Like a Man actress wore is form-fitting and flattering, spandex biker shorts with a scooped bra workout tank. Ready for the gym or the runway, Good’s athleisure attire suits any occasion.

The actress accessorized with a chic fedora, Louis Vuitton crossbody and round sunglasses by Olive Peoples. The circular frames gave a retro vibe to the outfit.

Another post on her Instagram account showed us a little bit more of her look, as well as other pictures of her vacation. The actress appears to be enjoying her trip in thong sandals, a very popular choice for the summer.

Good’s Louis Vuitton bag ties the whole look together. The subtly monogrammed bag is a hybrid between a belt bag and a fanny pack, and slung over her shoulder, it can also function as a crossbody. The hint of gold hardware pops, a touch of elegance to the ensemble, replacing the need for a heavy adorning of jewelry.

Good is currently traveling to Italy and besides Burano, she has also visited Verona and Murano.

The actress is no stranger to sets, as she is often seen in matching two-pieces for all occasions. Whether it’s red carpet chic or vacation athleisure, Good always manages to make a splash in a flattering silhouette that is fashion-forward and unique.

