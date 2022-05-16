Elon Musk’s Mother Maye Musk Covers Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit Issue With an Empowering Message

Maye Musk never ceases to impress the public.

The 74-year-old looked glamorous as ever for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, which was unveiled today. The model and mother of Tesla founder Elon Musk joined other big names, including Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu for this year’s issue.

In the photo shared to the magazine’s Instagram page, which was shot in Belize by Yu Tsai, Musk wore a sleek and classy neutral-toned swimsuit. The suit featured overlapping orange and beige hues as well as dramatic ruffled detail that ran horizontally up her body and draped down her shoulders, giving the suit a high-fashion flair. She was accessorized with a pair of palm tree-shaped earrings in a thick gold metal material.

“Ladies, MAYE MUSK. At 74, #MayeMusk is already known as a legend in the modeling industry for more than five decades and now she finds herself on the cover of #SISwim22,” the caption read. “Musk embodies the idea that aging shouldn’t hold you back from pursuing your dreams. Don’t believe us? Head to the link in bio to see industry standards being shattered.”

Musk is very age-positive. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she noted, “I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuit.”

For the cover, Kardashian poses in the Dominican Republic wearing a nude Skims bikini paired with matching gloves. Yumi Nu is shot in Montenegro wearing a black one-piece with halter straps and cutouts at her sides, and Ciara is photographed in Barbados in a leopard-print suit with a sweetheart neckline as well a brown straw cowboy hat.

Flip through the gallery to see Maye Musk’s style through the years.