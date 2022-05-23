Elon Musk’s Mother Maye Spins Sophisticated Dressing In Peplum Top, Wide-Leg Trousers & Sandals at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Event

Maye Musk put a modern spin on a sophisticated style moment at a Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue VIP launch event in Hollywood, Fla., on Sunday. The supermodel and mother to Elon Musk is one of the magazine’s 2022 cover model’s along with Ciara, Kim Kardashian and Yumi Nu.

The 74-year-old stepped onto the carpet in a white peplum top. The long-sleeve blouse had a V-neckline, cinching waistband and an exaggerated ruffled hem. She put a slick edge on the look by teaming her top with black wide-leg trousers and shiny shades. Musk kept her accessories minimal and added a pair of dainty earrings.

Maye Musk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue VIP launch event at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida on May 23, 2022. CREDIT: John J. Enot @enotphotography /

The length of her pants offered a peek at her sandals. The shoe style appeared to have a round sole metallic sole. Musk has a shoe wardrobe that includes pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from labels like Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. When she’s off-duty you will likely catch her in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

Maye Musk attends the Sports Illustrated 2022 Swimsuit Issue VIP launch event in Hollywood, Florida on May 22, 2022. CREDIT: John J. Enot @enotphotography /

Musk has a very trendy and fashion-forward aesthetic. Prior to attending the VIP event, she made a stylish arrival at launch party for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Florida over the weekend. The glamorous mother-of-three stepped out in a peach cape dress. The floor-length garment was adorned with gold sequins near the top of the sheer neckline and on the sleeves. The breezy number also had a dramatic train and wide fluttery sleeves.

Maye Musk celebrates the launch of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Florida on May 21, 2022. CREDIT: Christian Lora/Image Press Agenc

