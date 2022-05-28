Maye Musk Styles Patterned Dior Pajamas With Stiletto Heels on Cannes Red Carpet 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maye Musk has been making the rounds at Cannes in recent days, wearing high-fashion pieces and full glam time and time again. But sometimes, a woman just needs to kick back in pajamas — even while attending yet another red carpet event.

On May 28, Musk wore patterned silk Dior pajamas to attend the Kilian Paris Kool Yacht Party at the Cannes Film Festival. The tan pajamas featured an intricate jungle-themed design in black with the long-sleeve top and ankle-skimming pants trimmed in polished black piping to accentuate the illustrated pattern. The 74-year-old model paired the look with gold metallic stiletto heel sandals by Dior which featured gold shimmer straps across the toes and around the ankle. The straps also featured small crystal gems and white beaded accents.

Maye Musk poses for photographers upon arrival at the Killian Paris Kool Yacht Party on May 27. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk accessorized with pavé diamond gold hoops featuring a large pearl in the center. In her white cropped hair, Musk wore a gold headband featuring small pearl detailing. To carry her personals, the model grasped a metallic Lady Dior handbag which retails for a staggering $5,700. Musk kept her glam simple, opting for a coral pout and golden shimmer eyeshadow.

Maye Musk poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kilian Paris Kool Yacht Party on May 27. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Musk has been stunning in Dior for almost all of her Cannes appearances, showing off her impeccable style with the designer brand. The model’s attendance at Cannes comes on the heels of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover, which features the 74-year-old model in an orange and tan one-piece suit. Musk covers one version of the 2022 issue, with other covers featuring Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Yumi Nu.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated announcing the cover, Musk said, “I’m very excited that [Sports Illustrated has] decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuit.”

Flip through the gallery to see Maye Musk’s style through the years.