Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Goes Bold in Red Silky Dress and Crystal Buckled Pumps

Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, rang in the new year in festive fashion while celebrating in Switzerland.

While being snapped by friends, Musk wore a bold red knee-length dress. The silky number featured long balloon sleeves, as well as a button-up silhouette with a triangular neckline. Musk layered the piece over a black turtleneck sweater and sheer black tights. Her look was complete with clear glasses and gold and black drop earrings, as well as a tortoiseshell Dolce & Gabbana handbag.

When it came to shoes, the CoverGirl muse chose to start the new year in a pair of Roger Vivier pumps. The Flower Strass Buckle style featured pointed toes, as well as black satin uppers and 2.6-inch heels. However, the pair’s most elegant statement came from the large gold buckle on each toe, covered in crystals designed to look like flowers. The footwear gave Musk’s ensemble a dose of glamour, ideal for the holiday season. Her pumps retail for $1,995 on RogerVivier.com.

Roger Vivier's Flower Strass Buckle pumps.

Pumps like Musk’s have grown in popularity from their ability to streamline and sharpen any look. Most styles include triangular pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels that add a daring height boost. In addition to the model, stars like Ciara, Elsa Hosk and Gemma Chan have also worn styles by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and The Attico in recent weeks.

Musk’s footwear proves she never fears making a statement. The star often wears colorful pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet by Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she’s also been spotted in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

Elevate your winter looks with black pumps like Musk’s.

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30.

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

