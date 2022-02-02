×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mom Maye Poses in 4 Dramatic Outfits in Fun Video

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA809601_013-head
2021
2021
2021
2020
View Gallery 20 Images

Maye Musk proves that dress-up is still a fun game to play.

The model shared a fun video on Instagram today that showed the socialite in a variety of outfits that played with color, proportion and fit. For the first look, Musk wore a white suit that featured a slightly tailored jacket and wide-leg pants that included a sleek black lining that outlined the pieces, and she accessorized with a pair of white abstract-shaped sunglasses. For the next outfit, she wore a multicolored floral-printed dress that had sleeves and daring shoulders coordinated with black tights.

After that, she donned a pink ankle-length gown that incorporated cold-shoulder cutouts, puffy sleeves and a suit jacket lapel neckline and bodice. And finally, she wore a bright orange top that had a plethora of folds and pleats paired with sparkly gold cropped pants.

When it came down to the shoes, Musk slipped her feet into a pair of black strappy sandals, chunky black boots that had little embellishments and red strappy sandals wrapped with shiny gold adornments.

Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, has a very trendy and fashion-forward aesthetic. As of late, we’ve seen her wear a leopard print outfit that showcased her affinity for exciting prints, and we’ve even seen her don a black leather ski suit that proved just how versatile her closet is.

The author has, of course, created a name for herself within the fashion industry, having modeled in campaigns for Ugg.

Flip through the gallery to see Maye Musk’s style through the years. 

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad