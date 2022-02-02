Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mom Maye Poses in 4 Dramatic Outfits in Fun Video

Maye Musk proves that dress-up is still a fun game to play.

The model shared a fun video on Instagram today that showed the socialite in a variety of outfits that played with color, proportion and fit. For the first look, Musk wore a white suit that featured a slightly tailored jacket and wide-leg pants that included a sleek black lining that outlined the pieces, and she accessorized with a pair of white abstract-shaped sunglasses. For the next outfit, she wore a multicolored floral-printed dress that had sleeves and daring shoulders coordinated with black tights.

After that, she donned a pink ankle-length gown that incorporated cold-shoulder cutouts, puffy sleeves and a suit jacket lapel neckline and bodice. And finally, she wore a bright orange top that had a plethora of folds and pleats paired with sparkly gold cropped pants.

When it came down to the shoes, Musk slipped her feet into a pair of black strappy sandals, chunky black boots that had little embellishments and red strappy sandals wrapped with shiny gold adornments.

Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, has a very trendy and fashion-forward aesthetic. As of late, we’ve seen her wear a leopard print outfit that showcased her affinity for exciting prints, and we’ve even seen her don a black leather ski suit that proved just how versatile her closet is.

The author has, of course, created a name for herself within the fashion industry, having modeled in campaigns for Ugg.

Flip through the gallery to see Maye Musk’s style through the years.