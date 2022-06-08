Maye Musk Puts Trendy Spin on Sparkling Gown With Beaded Stiletto Sandals at Markarian x Saks Fifth Avenue Dinner

Maye Musk made a sparkling arrival at the Markarian and Saks Fifth Avenue dinner in New York City on Tuesday night. The luxury womenswear label and iconic department store hosted a fabulous dinner to celebrate the launch of Markarian’s Resort 2023 collection. The event took place on the terrace of L’Avenue at Saks and was adorned with beautiful arrangements of summer florals by Missi flowers, which provided a pop of color to the restaurants sleek and modern interior.

Musk exuded chic glamour in Markarian’s custom Maya Blue Sequin Feather Sleeve Caftan Robe from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model added swirl drop earrings and carried Markarian’s May Brocade Round Clutch.

Maye Musk attends the Markarian x Saks Fifth Avenue 2023 Resort Collection dinner in New York City on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

When it came down to footwear, the “A Woman Makes A Plan” author rounded out her look with a pair of ivory stiletto sandals by Dior. The high heels had intricate beading along the straps and sat atop a thin gold heel. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

(L-R) Maye Musk and Nicky Hilton at the Markarian x Saks Fifth Avenue 2023 Resort Collection dinner in New York City on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

When it comes to fashion, the mother of Elon Musk has a trendy and fashion-forward sartorial sense. She is never refrains from making a statement. The 74-year-old model has a shoe wardrobe that includes colorful pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals by Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. As for her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

