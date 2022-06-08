×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Maye Musk Puts Trendy Spin on Sparkling Gown With Beaded Stiletto Sandals at Markarian x Saks Fifth Avenue Dinner

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Maye Musk
2021
2021
2021
2020
View Gallery 20 Images

Maye Musk made a sparkling arrival at the Markarian and Saks Fifth Avenue dinner in New York City on Tuesday night. The luxury womenswear label and iconic department store hosted a fabulous dinner to celebrate the launch of Markarian’s Resort 2023 collection. The event took place on the terrace of L’Avenue at Saks and was adorned with beautiful arrangements of summer florals by Missi flowers, which provided a pop of color to the restaurants sleek and modern interior.

Musk exuded chic glamour in Markarian’s custom Maya Blue Sequin Feather Sleeve Caftan Robe from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model added swirl drop earrings and carried Markarian’s May Brocade Round Clutch.

Maye Musk, Sandals, Markarian, Saks Fifth Avenue
Maye Musk attends the Markarian x Saks Fifth Avenue 2023 Resort Collection dinner in New York City on June 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

When it came down to footwear, the “A Woman Makes A Plan” author rounded out her look with a pair of ivory stiletto sandals by Dior. The high heels had intricate beading along the straps and sat atop a thin gold heel. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Maye Musk, Nicky Hilton, Markarian, Saks Fifth Avenue
(L-R) Maye Musk and Nicky Hilton at the Markarian x Saks Fifth Avenue 2023 Resort Collection dinner in New York City on June 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

When it comes to fashion, the mother of Elon Musk has a trendy and fashion-forward sartorial sense. She is never refrains from making a statement. The 74-year-old model has a shoe wardrobe that includes colorful pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals by Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. As for her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

Flip through the gallery to see Maye Musk’s style through the years.

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad