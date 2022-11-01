Maye Musk Puts Trendy Twist On Cruella De Vil Costume With Fringe Dress & Gucci Boots for Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween party brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The annual bash was held at the Moxy Hotel in New York City on Monday night.

Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk made a surprise appearance at the star-studded event. Maye was certainly in the spooky spirit as she arrived dressed as Cruella de Vil. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model put a trendy twist on the costume with a black ankle-length trench coat and sheer tiered fringe dress.

(L-R) Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk arrive at Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween party held at the Moxy Hotel in New York City on October 31, 2022. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

Maye Musk arrive at the Moxy Hotel for Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween Bash held at the Moxy Hotel in New York City on October 31, 2022. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

Maye sported Cruella’s signature “split skunk hair,” which she parted on the side and styled straight. For glam, the “A Woman Makes A Plan” author went with silver eyeshadow, a dramatic sweeping of blush and a bold matte red lip.

To further elevate the moment, Maye accessorized with dangling tassel earrings, a leather shoulder bag that included two paw prints on the side and layered necklaces.

Completing Maye’s look was a pair of pearl-embellished ankle boots by Gucci. The silhouette included vibrant red laces with a stacked square heel and rigged sole for greater traction.

Maye Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween party held at the Moxy Hotel in New York City on October 31, 2022. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, the mother of Elon Musk has a trendy and fashion-forward sartorial sense. She never refrains from making a statement. The 74-year-old model has a shoe wardrobe that includes colorful pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals by Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. As for her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Maye Musk’s style through the years.