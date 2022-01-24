Elon Musk’s Mother Maye Musk Goes Wild for Leopard Prints & Quilted Boots at Dior Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elon Musk’s supermodel mother Maye Musk looked fabulous in her bundled-up winter outfit with quilted lace-up boots today at the spring 2022 Dior Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

Maye Musk arriving at Dior SS22 Haute Couture show for Paris Fashion week. CREDIT: Splash

The 73-year-old kept warm and made a case for fashionable layers. She arrived at the fashion week show wearing a red turtleneck with a ribbed material, which she wore underneath a black quarter zip top. The sweater featured a plush exterior with a black teddy fabric finish and had “Christian Dior” across the front in white block writing.

Maye Musk arriving at Dior SS22 Haute Couture show for Paris Fashion week. CREDIT: Splash

She paired the sweater with a black and gray leopard-print midi skirt that draped down her legs, but left enough room to show off her winter footwear.

Detail of Maye Musk’s boots. CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, she wore a pair of black boots with a shiny padded outer along with a lace-up upper, a rubber toe and a thick rubber sole.

She accessorized with a navy conductor cap with geometric wire detailing at the front. She also matched the red color of her turtleneck with her purse. She carried a red leather shoulder bag with the classic Dior gold buckle below the shoulder strap.

When it comes to fashion, the “A Woman Makes a Plan” author is never afraid to make a statement. Her personal aesthetic includes colorful pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals by Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. As for her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

