Maye Musk Suits Up in Black Leather Ski Suit and These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers in Switzerland

Now that winter is in full swing, celebrities are changing their locations. Maye Musk is one of the latest stars to take on cold temperatures. On Wednesday, the model and mother to Elon Musk took to Instagram to share photos from her time in Switzerland.

“Enjoying the sunshine in Switzerland. Thank you to the Gottschalk family for a wonderful week over New Year’s. This was my first time in Gstaad, with the most kind and hospitable hosts. Every day was a #PerfectMoment #Hiking #Eating #Chocolates #Exploring #Friends #Laughing And, of course, complicated Covid tests. Thanks Joanne, you successfully navigated this process. #AWomanMakesAPlan #It’sGreatToBe73,” Musk captioned the images.

While Musk shared some breathtaking shots, the highlight was how amazing she looked in her ensemble. In the first photo, the dietitian sits perched on a bench with her legs crossed. She sported a black faux Leather Skit Suit from Perfect Moment. The jumpsuit features a high-waisted belt, contour fit, thermal fleece lining and flattering stripes. The ski suit retails for $900.

She accessorized the retro number with black sunglasses and a black and white striped belt bag. The CoverGirl Muse parted her silver hair to the side and styled it straight.

On her feet, she wore a pair of grey Golden Goose sneakers. The fresh kicks include a laminated leather insert, a blue star on the outer sole and grey laces.

When it comes to fashion, the “A Woman Makes A Plan” author is never afraid to make a statement. Her personal aesthetic includes colorful pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals by Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. As for her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

