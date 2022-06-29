Maya Hawke Brings Elevated Twists to Y2K Trends in Canadian Tuxedo & Mary Jane Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maya Hawke doubled down on double denim during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yesterday.

The 23-year-old mastered the look while on the show. She slipped into an oversized jean jacket that was layered over a nude shirt and featured brown stitching across the seams and a chest pocket. She paired the dark-wash jacket with matching jeans that featured a wide leg fit. The cropped pants cut off at the star’s lower leg.

Maya Hawke on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Jun 28, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

In terms of footwear, Hawke joined the popular Mary Jane pump trend with an elevated twist. Her shoes featured a shiny platinum leather upper with multiple straps running vertically up her footbed and one running horizontally, the last strap was clasped around her ankle. The pumps also featured a small block heel that gave her some height.

Maya Hawke on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Jun 28, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke joined Fallon on the show to discuss her upcoming album “Moss,” which will be released in September as well as her role as Robin on “Stranger Things”. The second part of the show’s final season will be released on Netflix on July 1.

Maya Hawke on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Jun 28, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

During the interview, the actress also spoke out about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade last week; additionally she mentioned Thurman’s op-ed about abortion.

