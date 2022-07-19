Maya Hawke Does Dad Date in NYC in Double Denim & Black Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maya Hawke bundled up on her way to support her father.

The “Stranger Things” actress stepped out in NYC on Sunday. She and her dad, actor Ethan Hawke, were heading to The Film Forum for a screening of his new documentary, “The Last Movie Stars.” To the event, Hawke wore a layered look. She paired a dark wash denim jacket over a red, pink and white v-neck sweater. She wore a black top under the sweater, and added dark wash straight-leg cropped jeans to the look as well. She also carried a black backpack across one shoulder, but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum. Hawke wore a similar all-denim look when she appeared as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” back in June.

Hawke in NYC heading to a screening of the new documentary, “The Last Movie Stars.” CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The singer-songwriter added timeless black leather boots to round out her look. Her ankle boots featured a short heel that added an inch to Hawke’s height as well as a square toe shape.

Ethan and Maya Hawke in NYC heading to a screening of the new documentary, “The Last Movie Stars.” CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Maya’s dad joined her on her outing as he is the director of the new HBO Max film. He wore a gray suit with a crispy white button down worn under his suit jacket. He dressed his look down with a a pair of black sneakers with an oversized tongue, orange stripes and a gummy sole.

