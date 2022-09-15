×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
Special Screening Of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” – Arrivals
Finn Wolfhard
Noah Schnapp
Sadie Sink
Caleb McLaughlin
View Gallery 10 Images

Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Maya Hawke attends the Special Screening of Netflix's "Do Revenge" at TUDUM Theater on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Maya Hawke attends the Special Screening of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” at TUDUM Theater on Sept. 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images

She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with silver toned rings and a pair of sparkling drop earrings.

Related

Blake Lively Delivers Maternity Glamour in 7-Inch Heels & Sparkling Mini Dress at Forbes Power Women's Summit

Kate Beckinsale Pops in Pink Gown, Latex Gloves & 6-Inch Jimmy Choo Heels for 'Prisoner's Daughter' Premiere at TIFF

Viola Davis Styles a Velvet Jumpsuit With Sparkling Heels for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Hawke kept her blonde hair in a sleek bob with her bangs laying on her face. Her makeup was kept minimal and flattering with a soft eye look and a dark mauve lip.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Maya Hawke attends the Do Revenge LA Special Screening at TUDUM Theater on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)
Maya Hawke attends the Special Screening of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” at TUDUM Theater on Sept. 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

She posed alongside co-star Camila Mendes for pictures on the purple carpet. Mendes was wearing a light green skirt set with a corset top and mesh sleeves. She also slipped into a pair of open-toe heels for the event. The two also took pictures with the director of the Netflix film Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and co-star Sarah Michelle Geller.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke attend Special Screening of Netflix's "Do Revenge" at TUDUM Theater on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Maya Hawke attends the Special Screening of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” at TUDUM Theater on Sept. 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Hawke plays exchange student Eleanor in the witty comedy film. The movie will be released on Netflix on September 16.

This look is very different from the actress’ usual look. Hawke’s go-to style is casually chic with a tomboy twist at times. She is a lover of denim. Hawke will wear a jean outfit to any occasion and dress down the outfit with patent leather boots or dress it up with a pair of pumps. Although she loves to keep things casual, Hawke will never say no to a glamorous look for a red carpet event. The actress hit the red carpet at the Guggenheim Gala last year in an elegant Dior ball gown. Hawke continues to stay true to her own style when attending any event.

PHOTOS:  Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and More Stars at the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 World Premiere

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad