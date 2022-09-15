Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere

Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area.

Maya Hawke attends the Special Screening of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” at TUDUM Theater on Sept. 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with silver toned rings and a pair of sparkling drop earrings.

Hawke kept her blonde hair in a sleek bob with her bangs laying on her face. Her makeup was kept minimal and flattering with a soft eye look and a dark mauve lip.

Maya Hawke attends the Special Screening of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” at TUDUM Theater on Sept. 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

She posed alongside co-star Camila Mendes for pictures on the purple carpet. Mendes was wearing a light green skirt set with a corset top and mesh sleeves. She also slipped into a pair of open-toe heels for the event. The two also took pictures with the director of the Netflix film Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and co-star Sarah Michelle Geller.

Maya Hawke attends the Special Screening of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” at TUDUM Theater on Sept. 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hawke plays exchange student Eleanor in the witty comedy film. The movie will be released on Netflix on September 16.

This look is very different from the actress’ usual look. Hawke’s go-to style is casually chic with a tomboy twist at times. She is a lover of denim. Hawke will wear a jean outfit to any occasion and dress down the outfit with patent leather boots or dress it up with a pair of pumps. Although she loves to keep things casual, Hawke will never say no to a glamorous look for a red carpet event. The actress hit the red carpet at the Guggenheim Gala last year in an elegant Dior ball gown. Hawke continues to stay true to her own style when attending any event.

