Maura Healey Sits Courtside With Kate Middleton at Celtics Basketball Game in Black Blazer & Suede Boots

Maura Healey attended the Celtics vs. Miami Heat basketball game last night in Boston. The Governor of Massachusetts sat courtside next to Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William, who crossed the Atlantic for a three-day visit to Boston in celebration of the Earthshot Prize Awards. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat with a score of 134 to 121.

Healey wore a black power suit for the occasion. The two-piece set included a black blazer with gold buttons that was accompanied by pleated slouchy trousers of the same shade. The blazer sat overtop a burgundy satin top. The American politician accessorized with simple gold studs and wore her hair as she usually did in a short bob styled in a dramatic side part.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, with Emilia Fazzalari wife of Wyc Grousebeack (R), Governor-elect Maura Healey (2L) and mayor of Boston Michelle Wu (L) attend the National Basketball Association game between the Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, with Emilia Fazzalari wife of Wyc Grousebeack (R), Governor-elect Maura Healey (2L) and mayor of Boston Michelle Wu (L) attend the National Basketball Association game between the Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As for footwear, Healey stepped out in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels and a sleek textural suede silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, including Healey, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, with Emilia Fazzalari wife of Wyc Grousebeack (R), Governor-elect Maura Healey (2L) and mayor of Boston Michelle Wu (L) attend the National Basketball Association game between the Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Middleton wore a blue double-breasted vintage Chanel blazer for the game. The classic wool bouclé piece featured rounded black buttons and pointed lapels with black trim, paired with slim-fitting black trousers. Her ensemble was complete with a gold chain necklace. On her feet, the Princess went for pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi that included triangular toes with closed counters, cast in smooth black suede. Prince William was also sharply outfitted for the occasion in a sharp navy suit, denim shirt, and brown suede chukka boots.

Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Nov. 30, 2022 in Boston. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

