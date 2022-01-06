Maude Apatow Shows Us How to Style the Platform Loafer With Tights & Retro Minidress

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Maude Apatow rose to new heights ahead of the season two premiere of “Euphoria.”

The actress posted to her Instagram on Wednesday just hours before second season virtual premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria.” In the series, she plays Lexi, one of the show’s main characters.

In her post, Apatow wore a 60s-esque outfit consisting of a black and gray tweed Versace mini dress with leather pockets. The sleeveless dress included gold buttons, which matched the metallic hardware on her hair barrettes and necklace perfectly. Apatow added sheer black tights underneath her dress and played into the vintage look of the dress with her bubble flip hairstyle.

For her footwear, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann went with a trendy style. She wore a pair of black heeled loafers with a major platform sole and gold hardware. The Versace Leather Platform Block Heel Loafers that she rocked retail for $1,425 and feature a square toe and a 6-inch black heel with a 1.25-inch platform.

The chunky style of the classic shoe became wildly popular in 2021 and seems to be continuing in the new year. Stylish stars, from Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid to Madison Beer and Kourtney Kardashian, have been spotted in platform loafers throughout the year in stylish silhouettes from designer brands, including Prada and Chanel.

“Euphoria” season two will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 9 on HBO.

