Maude Apatow Goes Sleek in Beaded Floral Skirt and Slingback Kitten Heels for Miu Miu Party

By Jacorey Moon
Maude Apatow is the ultimate Miu Miu poster child. The “Euphoria” actress attended the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The short film is a part of the brand’s 2011 inception Women’s Tales series, where aside from using clothing from the brand, Miuccia Prada gives female directors the opportunity to create their own story around her clothing. The event was star-studded with celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Hunter Schafer and Colman Domingo attending.

Maude Apatow, Miu Miu, 'House Comes With a Bird', Los Angeles, March 23 2022
Apatow went modern in a gray long-sleeve ribbed blouse paired with a midi skirt decorated with black floral appliqués and floral beading. Once inside the event, she added a gray coat that pulled her entire ensemble together with a unified color palette.

She accessorized with a small black Miu Miu shoulder bag that had silver hardware and an abstract woven pattern for a luxurious touch.

Maude Apatow, Miu Miu, 'House Comes With a Bird', Los Angeles, March 23 2022
To finish off everything, she slipped on the brand’s slingback kitten heel loafer pumps in black. The shoe had a chic penny in the slit for an interesting detail. The footwear had black leather uppers and a pointed-toe silhouette. The shoes retail for $1,050.

Apatow has a chic and flirty fashion style that she displays in her Instagram feed pictures and on red carpets alike. For example, she recently wore a floral-print cream-colored halter jumpsuit coordinated with black TPU pointy heels for an edgy appearance during Paris Fashion Week for Saint Laurent. Also, she wore a pink satin minidress paired with 7-inch platform heels on “Late Show With Seth Meyers” for a fun look.

Flip through the gallery to see Apatow’s sleek style moments over the years. 

