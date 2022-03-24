Maude Apatow Goes Sleek in Beaded Floral Skirt and Slingback Kitten Heels for Miu Miu Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maude Apatow is the ultimate Miu Miu poster child. The “Euphoria” actress attended the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The short film is a part of the brand’s 2011 inception Women’s Tales series, where aside from using clothing from the brand, Miuccia Prada gives female directors the opportunity to create their own story around her clothing. The event was star-studded with celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Hunter Schafer and Colman Domingo attending.

Maude Apatow at the Miu Miu ‘House Comes With a Bird’ Screening and After Party on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for WWD

Apatow went modern in a gray long-sleeve ribbed blouse paired with a midi skirt decorated with black floral appliqués and floral beading. Once inside the event, she added a gray coat that pulled her entire ensemble together with a unified color palette.

She accessorized with a small black Miu Miu shoulder bag that had silver hardware and an abstract woven pattern for a luxurious touch.

A closer look at Maude Apatow’s black slingback Miu Miu kitten heels. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for WWD

The Miu Miu Slingback Kitten Heel Loafer Pumps CREDIT: Farfetch

To finish off everything, she slipped on the brand’s slingback kitten heel loafer pumps in black. The shoe had a chic penny in the slit for an interesting detail. The footwear had black leather uppers and a pointed-toe silhouette. The shoes retail for $1,050.

Apatow has a chic and flirty fashion style that she displays in her Instagram feed pictures and on red carpets alike. For example, she recently wore a floral-print cream-colored halter jumpsuit coordinated with black TPU pointy heels for an edgy appearance during Paris Fashion Week for Saint Laurent. Also, she wore a pink satin minidress paired with 7-inch platform heels on “Late Show With Seth Meyers” for a fun look.

