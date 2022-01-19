Maude Apatow Glitters in Gold Minidress & Classic Pumps With H.E.R. on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Maude Apatow sparkled for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Euphoria” actress sat down last night with Fallon to discuss the HBO Max drama’s second season, wearing a long-sleeved gold minidress. Covered in gold sequins, the glitzy number featured structured shoulders and a pale pink tulle trim. Apatow minimally accessorized with gold butterfly drop earrings and gold rings.

Maude Apatow appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on January 18, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Paula Lobo/NBC

For footwear, the “Other People” actress wore a pair of versatile black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers and triangular toes. The staple pair also included stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style added a sophisticated and classic element to Apatow’s outfit.

You can watch Apatow’s full “Fallon” interview below:

Pointed-toe pumps like Apatow’s are fully revived and back in footwear rotations, sparking a desire for glamour and dressing up. Styles like the actress’, which feature triangular toes and stiletto heels, have become the most popular iterations. In addition to Apatow, stars like Hilary Duff, Heidi Klum and Emily Alyn Lind have been spotted in pairs by Christian Louboutin, Andrea Wazen and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

In addition to the “This is 40” actress, Grammy Award-winning musician H.E.R. appeared for a special musical set with Kaytranada. The singer wore a sequined black-and-white striped cardigan for the occasion, which featured an oversized fit and fringe accents. H.E.R.’s look was grounded with sleek white platform boots, and complete with a white pair of sunglasses reminiscent of Kurt Cobain.

Kaytranada and H.E.R perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on January 18, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Paula Lobo/NBC

When it comes to fashion, Apatow opts for styles that are classic and feminine. The daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow can regularly be seen in versatile minidresses and knits by Rebecca Minkoff, RedValentino and Sandro. For formal occasions, she also dons colorful gowns with features like crystals, flounces and sequins by Miu Miu, Armani Privé and Rodarte. Her shoes follow a similar note, varying between styles like platform sandals and sharp ankle boots by brands from Versace to Doc Martens.

