Maude Apatow Goes Retro in a Color Block Blazer Dress With Black Pointy Pumps at Saint Laurent’s Pre-Oscars Party

Maude Apatow is not afraid of color, and her latest appearance proves it.

The “Euphoria” actress attended Saint Laurent’s Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles Friday night, hosted by Anthony Vaccarello, Creative Director of the legacy fashion brand, where she made a bold statement in a vibrant way.

Maude Apatow at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars party on March 25, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: SAINT LAURENT

For the outfit, Apatow went with a black and red color block coat dress that featured structured shoulders, pockets and an hourglass silhouette for a look that feels modern while taking a nod towards design techniques popularized in the ‘80s. The garment also had a row of shiny black buttons that, of course, acted as fasteners while also adding a bit of shine to her punchy ensemble.

When it comes to accessories, Apatow threw on a pair of blue leather gloves that added an extra pop of color to her already fun outfit. She also wore a pair of black stockings for a seamless finish and gold hoop earrings for a touch of glimmer.

A closer look at Maude Apatow’s black pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: Saint Laurent

To complete everything, she slipped on a pair of black pumps for a refined look. The shoes had a heel height of approximately three inches and had a pointed-toe silhouette that further elevated her attire.

Apatow has a stylish and modern clothing aesthetic. For example, recently, she wore a gray ribbed top paired with a beaded floral skirt and slingback kitten heels, all from Miu Miu, for the brand’s “House Comes With a Bird” screening in Los Angeles on Thursday for a tidy appearance. She also wore a 60s-esque black and gray tweed Versace mini dress with leather pockets coordinated with Versace Leather Platform Block Heel Loafers for a vintage-inspired moment.

