Mary J. Blije Embraces Logomania in Balenciaga Head-To-Toe Outfit for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour 

Mary J. Blige continued her six-week “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta last night. The singer took the stage in a full designer ensemble.

The 51-year-old proved she can sing in style with a complete Balenciaga two-piece set. Blige wore the black allover logo embroidered long-sleeve top with matching fitted tights and stiletto heels. To accessorize, the songwriter opted for sparkling oversized silver hoops.

Mary J. Blige performs during Mary J. Blige Good Morning Tour at State Farm Arena on Sept. 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. CREDIT: WireImage

Blige completed the look with a pair of black square Louis Vuitton sunglasses. The singer was wearing the designer’s cyclone sunglasses.

Singer Mary J. Blige performs onstage during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. CREDIT: Getty Images

Blige worked with Jason Rembert to create this designer look. Rembert is working with the songwriter for her entire tour and has already styled her in metallics, rhinestones, and fur. The stylist has also worked with other stars like Lizzo, Queen Latifah, and Lauren Ridloff.

Blige styled her platinum blonde locks in two high ponytails with soft waves cascading down her shoulders. Her bold makeup showcased a dark smokey eye and a nude lip. Her glam team working with the singer for her sold-out tour is hairstylist Tim Wallace and makeup artist and Emmy-nominated makeup artist Merrel Horris. The two have created glamorous looks for Cassie, Wendy Williams, and Ciara.

The singer started her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour on Sept. 12 in Greensboro, NC, and will finish her tour in Atlantic City, NJ on Oct. 29.

