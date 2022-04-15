Mary J. Blige Wears Signature Thigh-High Boots & Jeans in New York City

On Thursday, Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an after party for the opening of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City. The groovy disco themed party was co-hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue CEO Marc Metrick and Flipper’s Co-Founder Liberty Ross.

The evening turned into a star-studded affair and included some of the biggest names in music like Mary J. Blige, Will.i.am, Dr. Dre, Usher, Q-Tip, D-Nice and many others. Mary J. Blige stayed true to her signature edgy aesthetic for the outing. The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer donned a black satin bomber jacket. The outerwear was outlined with bold red seams along the arms and on the pockets.

Mary J. Blige arrives at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Flipper Roller Boogie Palace after party in New York City on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

The “No More Drama” hitmaker teamed her jacket with a matching visor cap. To further elevate the moment, Blige was blinged out in a layered necklaces, large hoop earrings and multiple rings. She paired her top with light-wash denim jeans and kept her makeup soft and minimal.

(L-R) Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Will.i.am at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Flipper Roller Boogie Palace after party in New York City on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

When it came down to the shoes, the R&B songstress slipped into her favorite silhouette — thigh-high boots. The leather shoes was the perfect pairing to her ensemble as it provided a sleek and smooth finish. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Thigh-high boots are commonly made of leather or suede are usually worn with tight-fitting pants, skirts and shorts.

No matter the event, Blige will comfortably and confidently put on the fanciest footwear that are over-the-top and go above the knees. She has a fetish for various styles that stay true to her fashion motif.

