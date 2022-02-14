Mary J. Blige Brings Disco Ball Boots to Super Bowl Halftime Show Stage With Crystal-Embellished Outfit

Mary J. Blige dazzled almost 100 million viewers as she took the stage at the Super Bow LVI alongside fellow hip hop heavyweights, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 cent. This was the first time that hip hop artists headlined the halftime show.

Mary J. Blige performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) CREDIT: AP

The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul performed her iconic hit, “Family Affair” and was accompanied by sparkling backup dancers, who later disappeared while she sang, “No More Drama.”

To commemorate the history-making occasion, Blige served up some serious style in a head-to-toe silver metallic look. The long-sleeve embellished outfit was complete with a turtleneck and cut-outs down the center. Blige accessorized her glittery garment with a matching cowgirl hat, gloves and large white diamond hoop earrings. Her long sensual blond wavy hair blew in the wind as she hit high notes in the stadium.

As for footwear, the Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress slipped into her favorite shoe silhouette, a pair of thigh-high boots. The over-the-knee boots included a pointed-toe and a short chunky stacked heel.

