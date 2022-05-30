Mary J Blige Sparkles in Aruba in Bejeweled Bra & Slick Latex Boots at Soul Music Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mary J Blige took to the stage in style at the Soul Beach Music Festival on Saturday in Aruba.

Blige stepped on stage in a white high-waisted pair of shorts, hyping up the crowd with a powerful dance routine and her even powerful vocals.

The shorts were fitted and without pockets. The hip-hop soul singer wore a bedazzled bra top with dangling crystals and a structured silver frame.

The star layered a green and gray cropped bomber jacket over the bra top littered with different patches. The green sleeves were rolled up over the singer’s elbows, making the cropped jacket even shorter.

Blige wore a large silver chain and massive white hoops that were hidden under her blond tresses. The singer finished the look with a few silver rings, matching the intense bling around her neck.

The commanding look needed a commanding pair of shoes. Blige stepped on stage in white latex boots that stopped just below the star’s knees.

The plain white shoes were fitted wide with a pointed toe and a simple but effective heel. Blige easily danced in the boots, proving to be the ultimate professional even when it came down to dancing and singing in heels.

Take the stage in these white boots.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Mandee 2 Boot, $100.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Paris Texas Slouchy Suede Boots, $766.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Shushan Slouchy Suede Pull-On Boots, $965.