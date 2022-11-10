Mary J. Blige Updates Punk Style in Plaid Bra Top With Louboutin Boots at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace

Mary J. Blige mastered pink punk style for the launch of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in London on Nov. 9. The event turned into a star-studded as Usher, Dr. Dre, Nicholaus Hoult and Jimmy Lovine also attended.

The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul turned heads, arriving in a plaid cropped blazer. The garment had wide lapels, a crystal-spiked hemline and long puffy sleeves. Blige complemented the jacket with a matching plunging bralette. Plaid has been a symbol of punk culture in London since the pattern was embraced by the anti-establishment movement in the ’70s.

Blige paired both tops with skintight leather leggings that were held up by a Dolce & Gabbana belt. The sparkling pieces added a sophisticated touch to the grunge style.

Mary J. Blige attends the launch of the Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in London on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Taking things up a notch, the “Good morning Gorgeous” singer accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, layered diamond necklaces and several midi rings.

When it came down to the shoes, Blige completed her look with one of her favorite shoe styles — thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin. The suede silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive. Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the R&B songstress often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige tends to gravitate towards platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. She is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.

