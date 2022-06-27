Mary J. Blige Gleams In Glittering Boy Shorts & Crystal Thigh-High Boots at BET Awards 2022 With Diddy

Mary J. Blige brought the house down as she hit the stage at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul performed her iconic track “I’m Going Down.” Blige joined Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes, Shyne and Jodeci for a prolific medley to honor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The legendary producer orchestrated a nostalgic tribute as a retrospective of his musical legacy, which led to his acceptance of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed to honor her longtime friend and collaborator. The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer wore a crystal embellished romper. The sparkling set featured a plunging neckline, caged bodice, wide waistband and tiny boy shorts. Blige blinged out the glittering number with a diamond necklace, oversized hoop earrings and a bevy of silver bracelets.

Mary J. Blige performs at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Her curly platinum blond tresses were styled half up, half down. The “No More Drama” hitmaker opted for a smokey eye with a neutral glossy lip.

The R&B songstress completed her look with her signature shoe style — thigh-high boots. The silhouette was the perfect compliment to her ensemble. The boots featured a pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

The BET Awards celebrates the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson was the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

