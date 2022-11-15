Mary J. Blige Bursts With Color in Circus-Inspired Blazer & Matching Knee-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mary J. Blige got colorful with her latest outfit. The singer posted a slideshow of images to her Instagram today, that sees her looking back on her time spent in London. In one of the pictures, Blige poses in a playful Moschino outfit.

Blige wore a look consisting of black skintight trousers and a matching corset top. Bringing on the colors, she added a fitted blazer jacket from Moschino’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The jacket had a print inspired by a classic ringmaster uniform, featuring yellow, purple, pink, orange and green hues.

Merrell Hollis, who photographed Blige’s look, was also in charge of her makeup. The artist’s hair was styled by Tym Wallace.

When it came down to footwear, Blige slipped into a pair of Moschino boots from the same collection. The award-winning performer’s knee-high boots matched her outerwear with a colorful print. The $1,835 style features 4-inch stiletto heels.

Moschino Lace-Up print boots CREDIT: Moschino's lace-up print boots

The second look that Blige featured in the slideshow was from her appearance at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace launch in London. Blige arrived in an Area plaid cropped blazer. The garment had wide lapels, a crystal-spiked hemline, and puffy sleeves. Blige complemented the jacket with a matching plunging bralette.

Mary J. Blige attends the launch of the Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in London on November 9, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Blige paired both tops with leather leggings that were held up by a Dolce & Gabbana belt. The sparkling pieces added a sophisticated touch to the grunge style. She finished off her look with Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots.

The entertainer has made a name for herself through her musical talents, and her love of fashion. Blige is known for experimenting with over-the-top style statements on and off the stage. On the red carpet, Blige has an affinity for high-fashion luxury brands like Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi, and many more. As for footwear, the songstress loves boots, especially thigh-high silhouettes, with stiletto heels.

