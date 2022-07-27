Mary J. Blige Hits High Notes in Louis Vuitton Bikini Top & Logomania Shorts With Slouch Boots at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Concert

Mary J. Blige recently performed a private concert to celebrate one of the nation’s historically Black sororities — and she wore Louis Vuitton to do it.

The 51-year-old singer, rapper and actress performed at the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority 2022 Grand Boule in Philadelphia on July 23. Zeta Phi Beta is a historically Black sorority created at Howard University in 1920.

To perform at the event, Blige wore a dark blue Louis Vuitton monogram bomber jacket and matching shorts, which can be seen in a picture taken by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority member Dr. Jasmine Hardy. The singer styled the bomber with the statement gold zipper barely closed, showing a glimpse of a coordinating Louis Vuitton bikini-like top underneath. For footwear, Blige wore her signature over-the-knee slouchy stiletto boots in a light blue hue.

Blige wore her hair in waist-grazing blond waves, her makeup echoing her glamorous locks. Blige wore large platinum hoop earrings by Sister Love, which is the star’s own jewelry brand. She also wore a statement platinum and diamond chain featuring her initials.

When it comes to footwear, Blige is noted for her love of over-the-knee stiletto boots, both on and off stage. The star is often seen in the shoe style, especially favoring slouchy oversized boots to contrast with her often tailored ensembles. Blige is often noted for her quintessential R&B queen style, unafraid to experiment with color, crystal embellishments and monogram-heavy looks.

