Mary J. Blige Gets Edgy in Leather Minidress & Sparkling Sandals at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square Launch Party

Mary J. Blige goes bold in all black. The “Everything” singer was spotted while attending the Brooklyn Chop House Times Square opening celebration, presented by Hennessy, today in New York City in a chic, minimal look.

For the outfit, Blige donned a one-sleeve minidress from Rick Owens. The dress was made out of leather and featured a stylish draping that added a unique flair.

Mary J. Blige attends as Hennessy presents a private celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square on April 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy/Getty Images for Brooklyn Chop H

Blige opted to ground her look with a pair of black strappy sandals. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches and included a thin black strap, and had multicolored crystal embellishments along the toe strap.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals incorporate a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Mary J. Blige attends as Hennessy presents a private celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square on April 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy/Getty Images for Brooklyn Chop H

Detail of Mary J. Blige’s shoes on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy/Getty Images for Brooklyn Chop H

When it comes to her clothing tastes, she tends to wear sophisticated and fashion-forward silhouettes. Recently, Blige wore a black satin bomber over a white tee paired with tight-fitting light-washed jeans and denim patchwork knee-high boots by Dolce & Gabbana while sitting courtside at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for Game 3 of the playoffs between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. Also, she recently wore a sleeveless fuzzy black vest teamed with an electric blue knit sweater, black leather pants and blue thigh-high boots for a sleek Instagram post.

