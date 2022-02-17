Mary J. Blige Coordinates Caramel Shades With Classic Knee-High Boots, Glittery Turtleneck & Furry Coat For ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mary J. Blige is having the moment she deserves. On the heels of her spectacular Super Bowl halftime performance, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer held an event at the Rough Trade in New York City to celebrate her new album, “Good Morning Gorgeous” on Wednesday.

Mary J. Blige at her “Good Morning Gorgeous” album event in New York City on February 16, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Fans gathered at the record store to meet the Queen of Hip Hop and Soul and to get signed copies of her new album. Blige made sure to show up and show out for the event. To stay warm from the blistering cold temperatures, the “No More Drama” artist wore a brown furry coat over a sparkly caramel colored turtleneck.

She complemented her chic pieces with light-wash skinny jeans and added a touch of luxury with a brown Gucci belt. The leather belt was complete with the gold double G hardware at the center.

Mary J. Blige at “Good Morning Gorgeous” event at the Rough Trade in NYC on February 16, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

The reigning supreme of R&B opted for minimal accessories and styled her long blond locs in soft sensual waves. When it came down to footwear, she tied her look together with her favorite shoe silhouette, a pair of knee-high pointed-toe boots. The cognac colored boots helped to add a pop of color to the neutral hues in her ensembles.

“Good Morning Gorgeous” is Blige’s 15th studio album. The new classic was produced by D’Mile and H.E.R and includes a parade of guests from Usher, to Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, Dave East and Fivio Foreign .“Good Morning Gorgeous” is currently available on all streaming platforms

