Mary J Blige Pops in Hot Pink Corset With D&G Denim Booties for Strength of a Woman Festival

When Mary J. Blige wants to celebrate the power of women, she breaks out the hot pink leather corset and denim stilettos. Simply put, she’s an icon of her own design.

The 51-year-old star was spotted in Atlanta on Friday for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit wearing her badass best. The women-focused festival is a multi-day event Blige created in collaboration with Pepsi to celebrate the powerful women in comedy, music and activism.

For the first day of the event, Blige wore a hot pink leather Alexander McQueen corset top with a silver zipper closure at the front and biker jacket detailing. The hip-hop icon paired the statement top with a pair of slim light-wash skinny jeans, accessorizing with hot pink Dolce and Gabanna leather belt with an ornate D&G belt buckle. Blige paired the look with a pair of stiletto denim booties by Dolce and Gabanna.

Blige accessorized with several silver layered necklaces, one of which had a large “Mary” pendant. The star also wore a pair of large drop pave silver hoop earrings. Donning a smoky eye look, Blige wore her long blond hair down in her signature waist-grazing waves.

Dolce & Gabbana’s patchwork denim ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Blige appears to have an affinity for blue stiletto boots as of late. She wore a pair of glittery light blue knee-high stiletto boots to her album premiere party on Feb. 11, then wore a pair of dark blue thigh-high stiletto boots to promote the same album less than a month later on April 4. Most recently, Blige wore a pair of denim thigh-high Dolce & Gabanna boots courtside to watch the Brooklyn Nets play against the Boston Celtics on April 24.

The Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is a three-day comedy, music, and community-building event happening between May 6 and May 8 in Atlanta, which was curated for women by women. During the event, Atlanta presented Blige with her own “Strength of a Woman Day,” which recognizes May 5 as an official holiday in the city.

See more of Blige’s style through the years.

