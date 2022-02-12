Mary J. Blige Wows in Halter-Top Jumpsuit and Booties with Taraji P. Henson at Dundas x Revolve Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mary J. Blige made a colorful statement with her latest look. The “Real Love” singer attended and hosted the Dundas x Revolve dinner in Los Angeles on Friday night, just on the heels of her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance.

In the shots, Taraji P. Henson who wore a black Chanel jumpsuit decked out in the brand’s signature double “C” logo.

Blige, meanwhile, donned a multicolored jumpsuit that featured a halter design that incorporated a crystal-covered crisscross chain on the front of the garment. The piece had ruching and gathering on the bodice for an accented appearance. On top of that, she wore a black fur jacket that further elevated her attire.

Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson at the Dundas x Revolve dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson at the Dundas x Revolve dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, Blige slipped on a pair of pointed-toe black suede booties that tied her look together nicely. The boots came up to her calves and had a height of approximately three inches.

A closer look at Mary J. Blige’s black pointy booties. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Blige’s essential aesthetic, she tends to wear fashion-forward looks that feel trendy yet timeless. She’s known as a tastemaker and her style has been highlighted for years thanks to her innovation and creativity. As of late, we’ve seen her wear a blue cutout dress paired with glitter boots that matched for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” album release party. Blige has gained a reputation for wearing thigh-high boots, and she influences it by wearing the shoe silhouette whenever she can.

