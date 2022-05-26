Drinking a Cocktail, Mary J. Blige’s ’90s Dance Moves Go Viral in Heels With Diddy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When Mary J. Blige and Sean “Diddy” Combs get together you know it’s going to be a good time. Diddy recently sent social media into a frenzy after he posted a video of himself and the “No More Drama” singer at what appears to be a house party.

In the TikTok uploaded on Diddy’s account, the Hip Hop powerhouses show off their best dance moves as they swayed from side to side and incorporate arm movements in a synchronized fashion.

As the clip began circulating online, with now 2 million views and counting, many social media users voiced their opinions. The comments ranged from fans talking about their dance moves to a couple of people bringing up how much fun Blige and Diddy have together. They even highlighted the fact that Blige was able to complete the routine without spilling a drop of her drink.

Of course, the duo was stylishly dressed for the moment. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul wore a long-sleeve button-down blue shirt. Blige left the top undone and tied it in a knot to show off the bralette that she was wearing underneath. She teamed her crop top with matching baby blue boy shorts. The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer styled her blond locs in a high bun and let her tapered bangs frame her face. In true fashion form, she added some bling to her look with an oversized diamond chain and silver hoop earrings.

While Diddy sported a Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan jersey with crisp white pants. The world-renowned entrepreneur and superstar complemented his outfit with a red bucket hat and fresh kicks.

When it came down to footwear, Blige finished off her look with blue slide sandals. The sleek silhouette had a wide strap across the toe and a small heel.

Blige has solidified her status as fashion icon. The entertainer is known for experimenting with over-the-top fashion statements on and off the stage. As for footwear, the R&B songstress loves boots, especially thigh-high silhouettes with stiletto heels.

