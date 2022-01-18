Mary J. Blige Sparkles in Edgy Crystallized Cutout Mini Dress and Matching Thigh-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mary J. Blige shines bright like a diamond in her latest post.

The “Be Without You” singer uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram feed today that showed her posing in a look suitable for the queen of hip-hop soul. For the ensemble, Blige opted for a crystallized dress that featured two distinct peekaboo cutouts that stretched from one side of her body to the other. It also had a long-sleeve design that made it perfect for the cold winter month of January. She accessorized with statement-making jewelry such as bracelets, rings and hoop earrings. She pulled her signature gold tresses into a braided bun that rounded up her glitzy moment.

When it came down to the shoes, Blige chose a pair of pointed-toe thigh-high boots that matched the dress and unified her vibe.

Blige’s personal fashion aesthetic is fashion-forward and she lives in styles that feel modern yet classic. She’s known for her tastes and gravitates towards designs like printed separates, fur coats, intricate suiting, leather pieces, slinky dresses and effective tailoring that all help solidify her vision. On the footwear front, Blige is known for her penchant to wear thigh-high and knee-high boots of all varieties. But she also wears pumps, sandals and mules that all ground her getups. Some of her favorite brands to showcase on her IG feed include Gucci, MCM and Dolce & Gabbana.

When she graces red carpets, Blige dons creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Ralph & Russo, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi and many others.

Flip through the galley to see Blige’s red carpet style evolution.

