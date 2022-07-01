Mary J. Blige Takes Tropical Voyage In Neon Bikini & Sandals for ‘Come See About Me’ Video With Fabolous

Mary J. Blige is bringing the vibes this summer. The soulful singer dropped a new video for “Come See About Me,” the latest single on the deluxe edition of her album “Good Morning Gorgeous.” The release comes days after Blige received the prestigious 2022 HER Award at this year’s BET Awards.

In the visual, the Queen of Hip Hop and Soul takes a trip to the tropics with Brooklyn rapper Fabolous. The two New York legends turn up on an island while delivering the collaborative track. “BMF” star DaVinchi portrays MJB’s love interest in the video. The duo share sensual moments throughout the clips, including sipping Blige’s signature Sun Goddess wine while on a date, dancing as the waves crash against the sand and exchanging glances.

Blige looked stunning, setting the tone for the summer season in a neon green Rockstar Jumpsuit from Traci Couture. The infamous TC Signature, RockStar Jumpsuit features an extra long, bell hem, with front-splits and a classic bikini top. Joined by extra large gold-tone hoops and an exposed zipper closure in back. She completed the look with oversized hoop earrings, gold bangles and Bottega Veneta heels. Her signature blonde tresses were parted on the side and styled in beach waves. Another shot shows the award-winning R&B singer in a beautiful bright pink gown that included a plunging V-neckline and extreme slit.

Blige — who recently headlined the 2022 Roots Picnic announced a 23-city tour in support of her 14th studio album “Good Morning Gorgeous.” The is the songwriter’s first solo headlining jaunt since the Strength of a Woman tour in 2017. The show will also feature performances by special guests and R&B stars Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

