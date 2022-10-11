Mary J. Blige Wows in Gold Chainmail Bustier & Armored Thigh-High Boots for Her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’

Continuing to make statements on stage, Mary J. Blige. performed her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Oct. 9. The powerhouse singer showed her style during a lengthy concert where she danced and sang her heart out clad in shiny chainmail, and coordinating boots.

Blige was dripping in bling, the “Family Affair” songstress’ outfit consisting of an impressive intricately woven gold chain bustier top structured over a black long sleeve mock neck bodysuit that acted as a neutral base to let the statement piece shine. More impressive still, the top transitioned into woven chaps secured in place with black leather straps and silver hardware, giving the overall ensemble a certain edge.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ at The Kia Forum on Oct. 09, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Grammy-Award-wining R&B singer paired the sculpted garment alongside white fishnets, chunky square sunglasses, and statement-making gilded jewelry around the neck, wrists, fingers, and on ears that upped the shine.

Shining brighter still, Blige donned decadent chainmail thigh-high boots to match her top, the heavy entangled armor enveloping what appeared to be a classic thigh-high style. Beyond the recognizable silhouette, the boots were anything but average, although not entirely visible in the images. Thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits, or very tight-fitting pants.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ at The Kia Forum on Oct. 09, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The entertainer has made a name for herself through her musical talents, and her love of fashion. The entertainer is known for experimenting with over-the-top style statements on and off the stage. On the red carpet, Blige has an affinity for high-fashion luxury brands like Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi, and many more. As for footwear, the songstress loves boots, especially thigh-high silhouettes with stiletto heels.

