Mary J. Blige Heats Up the Stage in Louis Vuitton Corset, Harness & Knee-High Boots at ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Concert in Brooklyn

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mary J. Blige stunned in a custom look during her latest stop on the “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” in Brooklyn, New York. The R&B icon performed at the Barclays Center in a custom yellow Louis Vuitton-printed head-to-toe look.

Blige donned a bright puffer jacket with a strappy leather corset complete with a harness. The straps included bold gold accents creating the perfect daring accessory. She added the Loewe Inflated Mask sunglasses in yellow to fully coordinate the outfit.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Oct. 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

To complete her stage Louis Vuitton look, Blige slipped into a pair of custom yellow knee-high boots that matched her jacket. Blige has an enviable footwear collection comprised of mostly knee-high boots. In the singer’s early days, she went for shorter boots, but over the last few years, she has gone with the over-the-knee look to accentuate her toned legs and curvy stature.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Oct. 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Just Fine” singer made fashionable magic with the legendary stylist Misa Hylton, who is responsible for many of the iconic Hip-hop and R&B looks from the 90s and early 2000s. Now, she’s teamed up with Mauricia Henry, a New York-based stylist and creative consultant, for some next-level outfits like this one from last night’s concert.

Of course, she made a few outfit changes while on tour, including a glimmering Balenciaga two-piece number, custom designs by Angel Brinks, and a corset and boots made of chains from the Matthew Reisman Collection.

PHOTOS: Mary J. Blige Rocks Essence Music Fest in Lace-Up Biker Boots